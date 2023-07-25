Joe Pickett season 3 renewal: Is there new-found hope?

In the wake of the season 2 finale coming to Paramount+ this weekend, what should current sentiment be regarding a Joe Pickett season 3? It feels like we’ve already been on a pretty emotional journey here in a short period of time.

Think back to Sunday, when the aforementioned streaming service posted that the “series finale” would be coming this Sunday. They have since gone back and changed that to “season finale.” You can argue it is a mistake; or, that they merely changed it since no formal decision has been made and they want to ensure that the audience still watches.

No matter the reason for the change, any fan of Joe Pickett at this point should know that this show needs to thrive on that underdog spirit to get a season 3. It doesn’t get a ton of promotion, and a lot of mainstream viewers have never even heard of it. Are they missing out? Absolutely, and that’s why word of mouth is so important — and so are the next couple of weeks. The best hope the show has of coming back is if Paramount+ sees a sudden surge of viewership in this all-important time, as it will signal to them that there is interest in getting more down the road. Season 2 has only gotten stronger over time, so that does give us another reason to hope.

We’ve said this before with so many other shows, whether it be a Timeless or a Longmire (which both thankfully were saved following their initial cancellation) — the best time to rally and campaign is before a cancellation happen. That way, you don’t have to rally last-minute.

We certainly think there are more stories left to tell in the Joe Pickett world, but there are also a lot of obstacles. Paramount+ does not release viewership, so that makes it a challenge to fully gauge its renewal odds. Also, this is a time where streaming services are cutting a lot of content, and that happened even before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes began.

