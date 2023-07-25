Outlander season 7 episode 7 teases hint at battle ahead

Is it great to know that Outlander season 7 episode 7 is a mere matter of days away? Sure, but we can’t blame anyone who is nervous. After all, we are gearing up for a really action-packed installment where more could happen in every timeline than what we’ve seen so far this summer.

Thanks to some recently-released images over on the Starz press site, here are at least a couple of things that we can glean at present.

1. The Battle of Saratoga is here, and the British forces are stacked up and prepared. Given that William is already there, Jamie Fraser is going to be thrown into an increasingly tough position. Can he really battle his own son? Is William going to learn the truth? What we at least know is that Claire has been able to see some element of sympathy within the character, and she knows that he and his father have at least a few things in common. Prepare yourselves for some interesting moments, whether they be in episode 7 or at some point after that.

2. Roger and Bree are going to have their hands full. Is there any hope of a dinner with Rob Cameron going according to plan? Hardly. We already can assume that he’s not exactly as he seems, and this could pose some challenges. That’s without even mentioning the emergence of Buck MacKenzie, which is going to need to be dealt with at some point.

Also, remember now that episode 8 is going to be the midseason finale, but we are going to have to wait a bonus week in order to get it. Sure, it may stink to remind everyone that there is a hiatus coming, but there is no avoiding that kernel of truth.

