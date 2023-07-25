Heels season 2 premiere spoilers: An important flashback

In a little over 48 hours you will have a chance to check out the Heels season 2 premiere in full — so what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and make the following clear: There are emotional moments coming, but they may not all be in the present. There’s going to be at least one moment in the past where Jack and Ace Spade try to honor their father’s legacy by doing what he did best — wrestle in the ring.

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see a sneak preview that proves further that the brotherly rivalry existed around the DWL far before the present-day action on the show. Also, it’s another reminder of how Jack has always been more of the creative mind, which further cements some of Ace’s frustration.

So why does all of this matter moving into the second season? Well, there is a reasonable chance at the moment that we never actually see the Ace brothers wrestle again in the same ring. After that brawl at the end of the season 1 finale, it feels like this relationship is fractured and at this point, there may not be a way to repair it. Ace has seemingly gone in the wind, while Jack is left to manage the DWL and having to figure out how to handle a surprising level of success. There are some challenges that will come along with this and he will need to do what he can to figure some of those out.

At this point, it is basically our hope that the brothers find a way to work things out over time, but it’s also clear that this isn’t going to be something that happens immediately. They each still have their individual issues to work through!

