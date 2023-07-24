Heels season 2 trailer promises more DWL fireworks

The premiere of Heels season 2 is only a matter of days away — are you ready to get back into this world?

We don’t think that we’ve made it any secret over the years, but this is a world we absolutely love watching. It is big, loud, but also still grounded as it presents a side of wrestling you don’t often see. This is about a small, local league in the DWL that is working to make ends meet no matter how big the obstacles are around it. Watching this world is immensely entertaining, and we hope that there’s more good development for all of these characters!

Just based on the new trailer over here, it does feel like there’s at least a chance to see more wrestling this season, plus new characters and ways to mix things up in the ring. We know that following the showcase at the South Georgia State Fair, there is a real opportunity for Jack Spade and everyone else to bring things to the next level. That means a lot of pressure, but we think he’s ready for that — and also ready to position Crystal as the next great thing in wrestling. We understand the logic, at least, behind that move. She is charismatic and, beyond that, seems to legitimately train hard for it!

Now, the big mystery in the early going seems to be the whereabouts of Ace Spade, given that he took off rather quickly following the brawl in the season 1 finale. We do think he’s struggled a lot with both his place in the family and the perception of him in the ring. He wanted so badly to be a Face when, in reality, he may be better as a Heel. That’s a hard thing to really embrace a lot of the time. He, like so many others, has to compartmentalize and figure out that him the wrestler is not the same as him as a person.

No matter what happens from here on out, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for a good time.

