Heels season 2 spoilers: Stephen Amell on Jack Spade’s story

As we do get ourselves prepared for the Heels season 2 premiere on Starz in just one week’s time, it is clear that a ton of drama is about to arrive.

What’s the reason for that? Well, for starters, think about the crazy ending to the first batch of episodes! We know that Crystal is the champion of the DWL, and with her impressive victory will come new fans. However, Jack Spade has lost much of what he held dear, whether it be the relationship to his brother or potentially the one with his wife. Can he pick up the pieces?

Well, we do tend to think that the story ahead is going to be complicated, and that is cemented further by what Stephen Amell had to say to TV Insider prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike:

“He has this come to Jesus moment at the end of the first episode, where he’s just had this incredibly successful day … It should be incredibly successful personally, and professionally and emotionally, and spiritually, and it’s none of those things. Because his brother’s gone, his wife has gone, his son has gone, his mother doesn’t want to talk to him, his dad’s dead … at the very least, he admits that he’s wrong. And that’s a nice start.”

We anticipate the developments between some of these characters to be a slow burn, mostly because there is no real need to rush anything along. Also, it is very-much clear that a lot of these people have a ton on their plates. Just remember that they all have complicated personal lives outside of the ring, and for Jack, he also still needs to figure out how to tell stories for all of the various personalities in the ring.

(Photo: Starz.)

