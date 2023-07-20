Heels season 2 video: See CM Punk and AJ Mendez!

In just over one week’s time you are going to see Heels season 2 premiere on Starz — want more reasons to be excited?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that one of the most intriguing parts of the Starz drama, at least from our vantage point, is getting a chance to see more real-life wrestlers add some credibility to the show. For the second straight season you are going to see CM Punk stop by as Ricky Rabies, and this time around he’ll be joined by his real-life wife AJ Mendez, who is playing the character of wrestler Elle Dorado.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new sneak preview featuring Mendez on the show, and in a role that could prove pretty important. If you remember back to the season 1 finale, Crystal was able to get all of the DWL out of a particularly tight spot when she emerged with the belt during the South Georgia State Fair. Of course, with her now one of the faces of the league, there is a desire to get more female wrestlers on board. Enter Dorado. she will immediately be an imposing opponent, and it’s going to be fun to see how Crystal takes on this challenge.

After all, there is one particularly interesting thing to note as of right now — this may be the first time in Heels history where Crystal isn’t at the bottom of the food chain. Remember that for most of the first season she was mistreated, diminished, and thought of as a valet with no real potential to be a full-time wrestler, something that she trained and prepared for. She only got a chance to prove it on a fluke! How will she react to the fame? We hope well, since she was also one of the kinder people within the world and someone who really could be a good face of the company.

In the end, the DWL needs it — just remember what a real mess of things that we saw Jack and Ace Spade make of things already at the end of this past season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Heels right now

Are there any other wrestling greats that you want to see moving into Heels season 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







