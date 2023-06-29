Heels season 2 trailer: Where is Ace Spade?

If you are like us, then you are exceptionally eager to see what is coming in terms of Heels season 2 over on Starz, and at the same time, are probably rejoicing the fact that we finally have a trailer. They made us wait for it! Then again, they made us wait for the show in general.

Based on the end of season 1, it was already clear that the family fractures within the Spade family were all the more severe. Ace felt betrayed by his brother Jack, and as a result of that, it seems like he is stepping away from the wrestling world entirely. Meanwhile, Jack has to contend with a new-found level of success following the South Georgia State Fair. That is absolutely exciting, but at the same time, can he sustain it? One of the big stars is now Crystal, who is still relatively new to the wrestling world. Can she be a long-term superstar?

As we see in the full trailer (watch here), it does feel like that is possible, and it also seems like the DWL will be bringing in at least one other female wrestler to provide more competition. Meanwhile, Jack is going to struggle to locate his brother, and there will also be challenges when it comes to marketing the league. Jack also has a broken marriage, and we’re not sure that this is ever going to be fixed with all the time that he’s spending at work.

What makes Heels such a fantastic (and underrated) show is that there is a ton of effort put into making it feel reasonably authentic when it comes to pro wrestling. Meanwhile, the drama and the emotional stakes are still there.

Also, is there a chance that Ace returns to the ring and totally reinvents himself? Is that him at the end of the trailer? There is at least a certain element of mystery there that we are eager to keep watching unfold.

