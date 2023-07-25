Power Book IV: Force season 2 synopsis hints at Tommy’s plans

We don’t exactly think it comes as much of a surprise that Power Book IV: Force season 2 is going to premiere on Starz come September 1. That date has been out there a while, and 100% we wish that it was going to be back sooner!

Will it still be worth the wait? We tend to think so, especially since there is a lot of action, drama, and vengeance coming for Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan. Think about the heartbreak he suffered at the end of season 1 with losing Liliana. We still want to live in a pretend world where she magically comes back from the dead, but that’s not happening. Anyhow, he has to find a way to move forward, while forging new allies and relying on himself. Who else can he really trust? He does have his newfound family, but that’s about it.

To better set the stage here for the story to come, check out the new season 2 logline and prepare yourselves accordingly:

After cutting ties in New York, Tommy Egan’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago. The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner. With the Flynn organization weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world, but with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

We tend to think that the events here will be set after Tommy’s cameo on Power Book II: Ghost last season, and that probably won’t even be referenced that much. Could there still be crossovers? It’s possible, as the final minutes of the season 1 finale alluded to that possibility.

