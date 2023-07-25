The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Charity hometown date drama

Next week on The Bachelorette episode 6, we are going to be see Charity Lawson’s hometown dates — so what comes with that?

Well, we do think that there is a pretty good chance that these dates are not going to go as anyone planned, especially when it comes to parents being unpredictable — isn’t that what happens on some of these dates a lot of the time? You can very-much argue that this is the case.

The first real concern may come from whether or not Joey has been able to be himself throughout the competition — that’s an issue that is raised to Charity at some point during their date. Is that a red flag? Maybe, but this is actually a pretty complicated one to answer, all things considered. After all, you could interpret this as Joey being unable to be truly vulnerable in this environment when he is back home.

Meanwhile, another concern is raised when another mom possibly questions whether or not their son is ready for marriage. These are concerns that will probably be echoed to the man in question, and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens from there!

As of right now, we don’t think it matters too much unless we are talking here about Dotun. At this point, it does feel for now that we are talking about the clear frontrunner and someone who has had a strong relationship with her from the start. At this point, this is the only person who has had multiple one-on-one dates with Charity and we think that this matters a lot. That goes along with some of the chemistry, which at this point feels pretty hard to deny.

