Twisted Metal season 1: Who is Quiet? Stephanie Beatriz explains

Out of all the interesting characters appearing in Twisted Metal on Peacock later this week, is Quiet the biggest x-factor? Well, you can argue that for a few reasons! For starters, she is the one most disconnected to some of the video-game source material. Also, her name alone inspires some curiosity!

We also have to say that in general, Stephanie Beatriz feels like the perfect person to cast in this part. After all, we know that she is excellent at sharp, biting humor thanks to her time on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and she often does not need to say a lot of words in order to make her thoughts clear on a given subject. Doesn’t she have to be thought of as perfect for this world that can be so brutal, sarcastic, and stuffed full of chaos?

In speaking to Game Informer about her character, and her relationship with John Doe (Anthony Mackie), here is what Beatriz had to say:

She’s like a very ferocious, badass car thief. In this world, you got to have a car, and she doesn’t, so she’s got to get one. And she essentially is out for revenge and needs that car; it’s like life and death. And so she tries to steal John Doe’s car, and when she does, they both sort of get accosted by Sweet Tooth, and therein forms an unlikely, very antagonistic bond between the two of them. They butt heads a lot, which is really fun to watch, I think.

We do think Quiet will be a source of some comedy, for sure, but also could work to further bind the story together. This is one of the real challenges in adapting the video games to this medium. So much of the source material is really about chaos, but there has to be some element of building everything up in order for all of that to make sense.

