Twisted Metal season 1: Will Arnett on Sweet Tooth origins

The premiere of Twisted Metal season 1 is just a matter of days away and, of course, we are feeling quite excited about it. It’s hard not to! This is looking to be an action-packed rendition of an iconic video game series, and we hope that it is able to maintain a lot of the humor and charm that we saw from the source material.

Of course, we recognize already that one of the concerns a lot of people will have going into the series is how much it deviates from the source material. That happens any time that there is an adaptation, but we think video-game fans are more wary of this than most. After all, they’ve all been burned a number of times over the years.

If there is one person even casual gamers know from the franchise, it is the murderous clown Sweet Tooth. Speaking to TVLine, Will Arnett (who voices the character, and is also an executive producer) had the following to say prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike about some changes that were made to the character’s origin story — and why they had to be done:

The original framework is still there. Michael Jonathan Smith, who wrote the scripts, and [executive producers] Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick did an awesome job of helping Michael breathe some additional life into this world. I just hope that people who are true devotees of the game will allow us that, because we had to in order to tell a story that had some legs to it and could sustain a series.

Our hope is just that within a few episodes, a lot of these changes will make sense and feel additive to the story. We know that the whole purpose is to give us a product that does capture the essence of the game rather well. Let’s hope that turns out to be the case!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

