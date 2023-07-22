Twisted Metal season 1: Samoa Joe on playing Sweet Tooth

The premiere of Twisted Metal is coming to Peacock in just a matter of days, and we may not have to go far to tell you that this is going to be a really good time. This is a fun, zany concept derived from the hit video games, and we tend to think that the writers went into this thinking that they could evolve the source material while at the same time having a lot of fun.

At the center of this series, of course, is Sweet Tooth, a raging, hulking figure in a clown mask who creates a lot of chaos. While Will Arnett supplies the voice for the iconic character, he was actually played on set by wrestler Samoa Joe.

So what did he have to say about filming the character? Just take a look at some of his comments per Wrestling Inc:

“It’s cool, man. What can you say? It’s Sweet Tooth! Like it’s a kind of an iconic video game character, especially from my youth. I’m an every game generation guy, I’ve been there for every one. So PlayStation when it launched, ‘Twisted Metal’ came out that was like the co-op ‘we’re gonna sit down and play this – this crazy, blow up the Eiffel Tower’ kinda game, so it’s weird getting a call out of the blue [to screen test].”

We, of course, also feel like had to be really fun to screen test. This is a world there is a lot of nostalgia over, and we really hope that it can live up to some of the sky-high expectations that exist for it across the board. This is a function of you having a dedicated audience, and of course also following up an enormously successful video-game adaptation in The Last of Us.

Related – Want to watch some of the stars of Twisted Metal play the iconic game?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Twisted Metal season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Peacock.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







