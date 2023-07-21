Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie plays game in new Peacock video

As we prepare for the premiere of Twisted Metal over to Peacock next week, do you want to see something fun featuring the cast?

In honor of this weekend being San Diego Comic-Con, it does make some sense for some new stuff to get out there about the video-game adaptation. We know that the cast cannot be there physically due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but there is some new behind-the-scenes content that was filmed far in advance — but also still worth checking out.

If you visit the link here, you can see series star Anthony Mackie actually playing the old-school game Twisted Metal: Black alongside his co-star Stephanie Beatriz (best known from Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and then also showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith. It’s a fun look not only into the show, but also the relationship that all of them have to video games and the nostalgia that exists around this world.

Also, let’s remember that this is a pretty smart move to show that the cast and producers do care about the source material that they are adapting. We know that there is always going to be a little bit of trepidation around this sort of thing when the original is so beloved; we’ve also seen a number of different ways that it can go. A positive example here is clearly The Last of Us, but there are plenty of negative ones out there. One of the most frustrating examples is Halo, given that it had a huge budget and plenty of resources but failed to really capture the essence of the original show a lot of the time.

Based on what we’ve seen so far of Twisted Metal, we are incredibly excited. How can we not be? We are talking about something that is fun, full of carnage and humor, and has a pretty fantastic cast. Remember that you also have Will Arnett voicing Sweet Tooth and Neve Campbell is also on board!

What do you most want to see entering the TV version of Twisted Metal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

