The Bachelorette episode 5: Who was eliminated by Charity?

We had a feeling entering The Bachelorette episode 5 with Charity that there were going to be some brutal eliminations. Didn’t there have to be?

Well, hometown dates are right around the corner and with that in mind, some of the hardest decisions of the season are officially here. Joey was the first person to get a one-on-one date, and it felt pretty clear early on here that he was going to get a rose. Meanwhile, we knew that Dotun had one later on and he was a lock. At this point, you have to consider him a favorite to be there at the end, no? He has the most chemistry with her, and we’ve also learned a lot about him!

To us, we tended to think that the big mysteries were going to be tied a little bit more to some of the other people who are still around — especially people like Sean and Tanner, who are very-much easy to forget. The two of them actually got a two-on-one in the middle of the bayou, which was totally weird and random. They both managed to make it to the nighttime portion of it and for the first time, we really got a sense as to the chemistry that was there with her and Sean.

Yet, she didn’t give either one a rose! Instead, she kept them around until the Rose Ceremony near the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

