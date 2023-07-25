Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC, July 25, 2023?

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? If you find yourself craving something more from the long-running talent show at this point, we get it! We are pretty deep into the audition round, and there are still some Golden Buzzers that have yet to be revealed.

Are we finally about to get into the live shows? We’d love that, but that’s not going to be the case for a little while still. Heck, there isn’t even an audition episode on the air tonight!

What you are seeing in the matter of hours is technically listed as a new America’s Got Talent episode, at least in that it has new footage from Simon Cowell and Terry Crews. However, there are not any new acts. This is being billed as “Simon’s Most Memorable Auditions,” and you can view the synopsis for it below:

07/30/2023 (09:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Judge Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews look back at the most memorable auditions in “America’s Got Talent” and “Britain’s Got Talent” history. TV-PG L

For those wondering, the proper auditions are going to begin again next week, and we are still a few weeks out from the live shows starting up. Once again, there are no Judge Cuts this season and we’re not sure that they will ever happen again. Think of cost as the big reason why, as live ratings fall and networks are looking for ways to save some cash. (Personally, we think that the entire show could benefit from a format shake-up, as it has been too much of the same thing for a while.)

Let’s just hope that over the final weeks of the season there are some really memorable acts, and people who could legitimately stand to win the grand prize. The more competition with a show like this, the better!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now, including more on the schedule ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the next America’s Got Talent episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







