The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Xavier & Charity’s big talk

We know that The Bachelorette episode 5 is incredibly important, given that hometown dates are right around the corner. Why wouldn’t we see some super-important conversations play out between Charity and some of the guys?

Before we even talk about the latest sneak peek featuring Xavier and Charity, let’s start by saying this: It is okay to be nervous and have insecurities on this show. That’s a part of life. Love has to be a two-way street! Even if Charity feels like someone is right for her, he has to be there, as well, and it’s hard when you don’t get a lot of time to spend with someone.

This is what we find refreshing about the new scene between Charity and Xavier (watch at TV Insider) leading into this upcoming episode. Xavier makes it clear to her that he is being cautious because so much of this is new to him, especially when it comes to getting engaged and looking towards the future. He wants to do it right and he wants to do it one time. He’s not threatening to leave or saying anything to make her feel less than special; he’s just being truthful about where he’s at.

Could he get to where he needs to in order to get down on one knee? That’s what the next few weeks are for! Hometown dates are a huge step, and after that come overnights. If he’s not where he needs to be after those points and he’s still there, then you can start to wonder why he wanted to come on the show knowing that an engagement was a part of the package. We don’t think you can do that yet.

Also, we’ll admit we’re just partial to Xavier — he knits! He’s a really interesting guy to be a part of Bachelor Nation and we like it when there are unique people who surface here and there.

