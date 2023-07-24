Chicago PD season 11 premiere date: The best-case scenario

There’s a good chance that you’ve heard the news already that Chicago PD season 11 has been delayed at NBC. It is no longer on the fall schedule, and for now, the only sort of vague return-date indication we have is “midseason.”

So what does that really mean? Well, at its core there is a certain flexibility to this depending on what happens or doesn’t happen when it comes to the writers and actors’ strikes. Both remain ongoing and as of this writing, we don’t have an indication that either one of them is going to be ending anytime soon. Wouldn’t it be nice if some of these people were just paid what they deserve?

Anyhow, let’s talk out scenarios for a moment. Scripts have to be written prior to the shows coming on the air, and this is why there are few scenarios where Chicago PD could make it back this calendar year. If the WGA strike gets resolved before the fall, we do think a January premiere date could be in play. That would enable the cast and crew to get back to set around November; it could be the middle of January as opposed to the early going, but we’ll take it! This is what we consider to be the best case at the moment.

Now, the fear is that the strikes will not be resolved until October, as that suggestion has been out there already. If that happens, then it will likely be February before the shows are back. Insofar as episode count goes, that will likely mean something within the 10-13 episode range.

Would we like more than that? Sure, but we’re trying to be realistic here given that at this point, production is already happening — and here, writers’ rooms have yet to even be opened.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD right now, including more on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 11 over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







