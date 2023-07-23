Sweet Magnolias season 4 renewal hopes: Star looks ahead

Is there going to be a Sweet Magnolias season 4 over at Netflix? We know that a lot of people want it! However, we also know that wanting something does not equal a guarantee of it happening.

For now, the only real advice that we can give everyone is to be patient. After all, both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are on strike and while we’d love to say that they will each be paid what they are worth and soon, there is no real evidence of that happening. Because of this, we are prepared to live in this potential scenario where over the next couple of months, almost nothing is announced, and we have to keep watching and/or tell are friends to do the same. That is, after all, the best way to guarantee that we get something more down the road.

If nothing else, though, we can at least better set the stage for what could be next! Speaking to TVLine prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, for example, JoAnna Garcia Swisher had the following to say on the potential state of things for Maddie and Cal:

“I think they’re in a new place of understanding that … They fell in love quickly, and it was this swooping, wonderful gift in their lives. Then the dust settled, life happened, and they had some things to grapple with. They’re catching their breath and enjoying life, celebrating that they made it over a big hurdle. I’m excited to see what the future holds for them.”

Just based on this alone, doesn’t it feel like more romantic milestones could be coming? We certainly hope so, but this is going to be the sort of show that always gives us ups and downs. For the record, though, we do think there is a good chance that it comes back for more. At present, it is hard to even imagine another scenario coming to pass.

(Photo: Netflix.)

