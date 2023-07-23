Magnum PI season 6 revival hopes: What can NBC do at present?

We feel like we’ve made it abundantly clear over the past several weeks that we want to see a Magnum PI season 6 happen. Has NBC canceled the show at present? Unfortunately yes, but we have seen such decisions be reversed before.

Ever since the news first came in fans have continued to rally for its future; yesterday, we discussed Jay Hernandez himself speaking out for the first time about the billboard campaigns. Clearly, the interest in getting more of the show is still there, but is NBC open to reversing their decision? That is the great unknown still, and one of many.

We know that one of the big questions out there is how much the network can really do when it comes to ordering more of the show amidst the writers’ and actors’ strikes, especially since the cast contracts expired at the end of June and, presumably, they would need to get them signed to new deals to get the show back in production. As you would imagine, this is all fairly complicated, and it is one of the reasons why we’ve said it is going to be a long road this time around, and it could take months if the revival efforts are successful.

Here is what we can say for now: If NBC is interested in making more Magnum PI and if their interests have changed, there are ways that they could make that public in the weeks ahead, if they chose to do so. Would they do that? That depends on their confidence level in actually un-canceling the show and, eventually, getting everyone back on board when the strike ends. They may prefer to keep everything under wraps for the time being.

For now, our advice is to keep the campaign going, expect very little from NBC for now, and continue to hope for a fair deal for everyone in SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. These are the artists who make these shows possible and work tirelessly all across the year. That should be the first priority, but it certainly helps that the network is reminded that Magnum PI fans aren’t going anywhere in the meantime.

