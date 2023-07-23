The Lazarus Project season 2 premiere date hopes at TNT

Following the season 1 finale tonight on TNT, when can you expect to see The Lazarus Project season 2 premiere? If you have questions, we 100% understand — also, we’re thrilled to have more information to share within!

First things first, can we remind you that the British import has already been picked up for another season? In general, the idea here for the network is to continue to bank more on international acquisitions and cost-effective projects as it enters a new chapter. We’ve made some of our frustrations with Warner Bros. Discovery incredibly clear already, as they have gutted much of what TNT was once upon a time. However, we do also realize that a lot of viewers are backing off of cable TV and are inching ever closer to what is happening with streaming services. This means that cheaper options are being considered.

The Lazarus Project is clearly a show that the network had a lot of faith in, as we’ve actually known for a while that another season would be coming. Given that it aired on Sky Max overseas a long period of time before ever coming to America, we’d estimate that something similar will happen with season 2. Our hope is that it will arrive stateside at some point next year.

Now for those of you wondering whether or not the current labor strikes in America will have a huge impact on season 2, we don’t believe so. Most actors in the UK are bound by a separate agreement in Equity, one that does not allow them to strike in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA in America.

With that being said, we hope that all actors in the United States, plus the writers in the WGA, get an agreement soon that is both fair and represents everything that they bring to the table year in and year out.

What do you most want to see moving into The Lazarus Project season 2 on TNT?

When do you think we will see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







