The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 8, 9 spoilers: Finale!

Next week on The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 8, you’re going to see some personal moments for the family. Also, complete and utter chaos! With this show, can you really have one of these things without the other? It feels like a fair question!

First and foremost, we should note that we are actually going to be getting episode 8 and episode 9, as we are looking square in the direction of a two-part finale event. Whatever happens here will almost certainly shake the show to its foundation, and from there, we’ll see what the producers want to do.

Will there be a cliffhanger, or some element of closure? We’re not sure the synopses for these two episodes below give that away, but they do a good job regardless of setting the stage.

Season 3 episode 8, “I Will Take You by the Hand and Keep You” – The Gemstone siblings reconnect with their loved ones… and each other. As the Montgomery militia fractures from within, Chuck weighs his options, while Peter hatches a new plan.

Season 3 episode 9, “Wonders That Cannot Be Fathomed, Miracles That Cannot Be Counted” – The siblings compete in an all-out biblical brawl – until a stroke of divine intervention forever alters the fate of the Gemstone family.

So is this going to be the actual end of the story?

We recognize that this may be a crazy thing to think about or imagine on some level, given that this show is so popular and does manage to bring a lot of great stuff to the table. Yet, the thing with Danny McBride shows is that you never know how long they are going to last. He tends to be really unpredictable and he isn’t afraid to end one of his shows earlier than expected.

We could also be waiting for some time on a decision here — remember that we are still in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

