Grantchester season 8 episode 4 spoilers: A painful Leonard story

Next week on PBS you will have a great chance to see Grantchester season 8 episode 4 arrive. Want to know a little more all about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we would say that this installment is fulfilling the all-important idea of giving us something new case-wise within this world on an almost-weekly basis, which is absolutely a think that we appreciate. The same goes for allowing each of the major characters to have a moment to shine. Much of the first two episodes were Will-centric, which makes some sense given the situation that he found himself in. Meanwhile, tonight’s episode 3 seems to be more focused on things that are happening to Geordie. It makes sense from here to dive into something personal for Leonard!

We know that this character does his absolute best to care for others, and that is what will make it even harder to stomach what lies ahead here. Did a halfway house resident take their own life, or is there something deeper at play? Within this show, we know that it can often end up being the latter.

For a few more details, go ahead and take a look at the full Grantchester season 8 episode 4 synopsis below:

Leonard is devastated when a halfway house resident is found dead. The man confessed suicidal thoughts to Will, but is this suicide or murder?

As many of you may know, there are only six episodes this season — that means that we’re already at the halfway point! It is a hard thing to accept, but we tend to think it is even harder when you remember the fact that Tom Brittney is exiting at some point in season 9. We have to be grateful for whatever Will story we have, as they will not be around for too much longer.

Related – Get some more news on Will’s Grantchester departure

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grantchester season 8 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way you do not want to miss.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







