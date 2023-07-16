Is Tom Brittney leaving Grantchester in season 8 episode 2?

Is Tom Brittney leaving Grantchester in the midst of tonight’s season 8 episode 2? We certainly understand the fears!

After all, go ahead and consider the following here for a moment –at the end of the season 8 premiere, a motorcycle crash made us believe that this character could be getting arrested, or that his days as a vicar could be over. Given some of the stories that we have seen on this show in the past, it is fair to argue that this is the sort of thing that is very-much on the table.

Now that we have spelled that out, the good news that we can share right now is rather simple: Brittney is not going anywhere. Or, at the very least, he is not going anywhere in the near future. The news has already come out that the actor will be departing at some point during the upcoming ninth season, but that is not something to be worried about right now. It remains to be seen if that exit will be set up at the end of season 8, or staged for a little later on.

Are we going to miss Will Davenport whenever Brittney does depart? Absolutely, as he has been a big part of the story of the past several years. Luckily, we do know already that this is a show that has withstood some departures before and by virtue of that, we know that they can do so again. The most important thing is that these characters are all honored, and we continue to see a real balance when it comes to tone and style of some of the cases that we get to see week in and week out.

For now, we’re going to try to live in the moment with some of the stories that are happening this season … even if it may be rather hard here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grantchester, including other details about the next installment

How do you think we are going to eventually see Tom Brittney written out of Grantchester?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







