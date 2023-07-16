Grantchester season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Geordie’s big test

Do you want to know a little bit more about Grantchester season 8 episode 3? There is another installment next week, and this one seems to put the focus a little bit more on Geordie. This comes on the heels of the past couple being more focused on Will Davenport, and it appears as though his partner-of-sorts is going to face one of his biggest challenges yet.

Want to get a few more details all about what to expect here? Then go ahead and see the full Grantchester season 8 episode 3 synopsis below:

At one of Cambridge’s most prestigious colleges, a man is murdered and a valuable painting is stolen, leaving Geordie to determine if the two crimes are linked.

So how challenging are these cases going to be? Well, the simple answer that we have at present is “very.” While it is probably not better for Geordie if that is the case, let’s be honest here for a moment: It is infinitely better for us viewers. The more that the show can throw us through a few loops, the better off we are going to be. Because we are all so many years into this world, we want to be tricked here and there! It’s always better when we don’t always see the end coming in advance.

Of course, we know already that this show is not a show that does some huge amount of episodes a season. With that, every single chapter of the story matters a great deal, and we certainly think that this is going to be the case with this one, as well. The best advice we can offer? Go ahead and be prepared for just about everything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grantchester right away, including the impending exit of Tom Brittney

What do you want to see as we prepare for Grantchester season 8 episode 3 on PBS?

What sort of spotlight stories do you want for Geordie over the course of this season? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







