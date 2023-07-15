When is Tom Brittney leaving Grantchester, role of Will Davenport?

In case you did not hear the news from earlier this week, we are still working to digest it: Tom Brittney will be leaving Grantchester. At the end of the day, there is no more speculation about it needed. The exit is happening.

Now, with that being said, this is not something that you have to worry about in the immediate future. For those who are currently watching season 8 on PBS, it seems as though Tom’s character of Will Davenport will be around for the entirety of it. While it does feel fair to speculate that he will be eventually written out of the story either after the season or during season 9, it won’t be before then. With that, you don’t have to worry about him exiting because of the events of the season 8 premiere, where (spoiler alert) he was involved in a motorcycle crash that had some disastrous consequences.

We suppose that at some point, Grantchester could announce an exact time for Will’s final appearance on the show, but we should remind you once more that this is not going to be the end of this show. There is already established tradition here of new vicars being brought on board, and that will be the case here once again. We tend to think at present that as long as the writing remains strong and the cases fresh, there is a case to be made for the show sticking around for a good while longer. We certainly think that there is a lot to explore here thematically.

As for why we are saying goodbye to Brittney at the moment, it seems to be largely due to his own desire to move on and take on some other projects. Given how much he has given to the role of Will over the years, it is hard to blame him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grantchester, including some more information on Brittney’s replacement

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tom Brittney’s eventual exit from Grantchester?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







