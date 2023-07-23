The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Will Charity eliminate Sean?

As you get prepared for The Bachelorette episode 5 on ABC tomorrow night, it looks like we are revisiting an old theme. In particular here, we are talking about a contestant being upset and confused over not getting a one-on-one date before hometown dates.

In a sneak peek over at People Magazine, you can see more of what we are talking about here as Sean goes to see Charity Lawson to question her about the latest date card that has arrived. After all, he knows where things are in the show right now and that’s a pretty big wake-up call. Have we seen someone make it to hometowns without a solo date before? We have, but getting the final rose is a totally different story.

While we’re not sure that this episode of The Bachelorette will show it, we imagine that Sean feels as though he is 100% going home and with that, he wonders what he is even doing at this point still being on the show. It’s already clear from some other previews that Dotun is getting his second solo date in two episodes, and that may be the straw that broke the camel’s back in this instance.

Now if you are Sean, do you leave on the spot at this point? Or, does Charity send him home before the Rose Ceremony? We wouldn’t be shocked at all if he ends up on Bachelor in Paradise, but there is nothing really that he has still to offer this season. It feels like Aaron B., Xavier, and Dotun are all locks for hometowns at this point, and if she ends up giving Joey a rose on a one-on-one date in this episode (it seems like he’s getting one), that means that there aren’t any left.

In the end, this whole episode is likely about a mutual thing that Charity and Sean both probably won’t address — they each know where he stands, but you have to find a way to package it on TV. Also, it’s no one’s fault that they each feel the way that they do.

