Is Yellowstone new tonight on Paramount Network with more of season 5? It is crazy think that it has been more than six months since the end of the last episode, and we’ve been on quite a roller-coaster ever since.

Think about it this way. We’ve yet to see a single frame of another episode and yet, there have been mountains of headlines in between Kevin Costner’s other projects, this being the final season, possible shooting dates, and now both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We are still in an almost-constant loop of chaos and questions, and there is no clear sense as to when any of it will be over.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

For the time being, all we can really do is reiterate the following: There is no new episode of Yellowstone on the air tonight, and the powers-that-be are keeping their cards close to the vest at this point about almost everything.

Given that there isn’t too much more that can be said about the future right now, we don’t think there will actually be a lot of official announcements until after the two strikes are over, which could take months. If that happens, then it is also possible that filming for the rest of the series may not happen during the spring. Filming this show on location in the winter is an extremely difficult feat due to the weather, and that’s something that the producers have tried to avoid in the past.

The only real “update” that we can actually give on this subject is actually similar to what we’ve had over the past few weeks as well: The show will be back, depending on the strikes, in 2024. It mostly will come down to how many episodes we get, how much of John Dutton will be in them, and also how this sets up the already-announced sequel series over at the network.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone right now, including other details on the future

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 when it returns to Paramount Network?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







