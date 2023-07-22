NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario

At this point, what is the best thing we can actually hope for when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 3? A lot of people are most likely aware at this point that we’ve been waiting a long time to see the show back already — or at least get more news about it! The last time that happened was a couple of months ago, around when it was revealed that LL Cool J is going to recur on the next batch of episodes.

Unfortunately, since that time little has been said other than when the Vanessa Lachey series will not be airing. After all, it is not currently on the fall schedule, and we doubt that this is going to change. We are in for a really long wait at this point, but how long are we talking?

Well, for now let’s just say that the best-case scenario when it comes to a season 3 premiere date is January, but that still depends on when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes get resolved. These people deserve to be paid everything that they are asking for, but fighting for that does take some time. In order for NCIS: Hawaii to meet this best-case scenario, the strikes would probably need to be resolved by the end of summer. Otherwise, we are probably waiting until February or even later to see it back on the air.

So how many episodes could we be getting? Well, for those who are not aware, CBS is not going to stretch the show past May (most likely) even though it is starting up production later than expected. At this point, the best-case scenario for this is around 15 episodes — but it could easily end up being 13.

