Futurama season 11 episode 1 spoilers: ‘The Impossible Stream’

Are you ready for the Futurama season 11 premiere to finally arrive on Hulu? In just a couple of days, it’s finally set to arrive! This is a treat to everyone who has loved the original show for so long and beyond that, it’s also a chance to get even more people on board.

So what are we expecting to see throughout the episodes this time around? Well, for starters, a chance to really see some fun new developments and a handful of surprises, but also opportunities to be meta. Take, for example, the fact that Monday’s premiere is titled “The Impossible Stream,” and a real objective here seems to be nodding to the fact that the show is on Hulu. The premiere synopsis may not be incredibly in-depth, but it also does not need to be:

Fry risks permanent insanity when he attempts to binge-watch every TV show ever made.

Meanwhile, the full Futurama season 11 logline gives you more of a general sense of what is coming up here:

After a brief 10-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The 10 all-new episodes of season 11 have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries — including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.

Do we think that the show should try to push the envelope here and there? Absolutely, given that there have been SO many other animated comedies that have since it was last on. However, at the same time it can’t forget the viewers who have stuck around over the years, and the entire season could feel like a warm hug of nostalgia.

