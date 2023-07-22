Star Trek: Discovery season 5 sneak peek revealed by Paramount+

We recognize that we will be waiting until 2024 to see Star Trek: Discovery season 5 play out, but isn’t it nice to get an appetizer?

Leading up to the show’s epic launch, the folks over at Paramount+ today released a new sneak peek for what lies ahead for Captain Burnham. You can watch it over here and it is probably the sort of outer-space spectacle that anyone would want and hope for. Even though this is going to be the final season, it seems like the cast and producers are going all out. You’ve got dangerous opponents, new additions to the lore, and a whole lot more.

If you have not seen the Star Trek: Discovery season 5 synopsis yet, it lays some of this out further:

[The final season] will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Intrigued already? We definitely are. As great as the entire Star Trek Universe presentation was today at San Diego Comic-Con, it does still feel somewhat bittersweet. Actors from this universe have been a part of the convention circuit for decades, and it is still frustrating that the actions of the studios and streaming services have led to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes going on as long as they have. These are the reason why so many talented people cannot promote their shows at SDCC, as they are waiting for a fair deal that best represents their impact and efforts, both on-screen as well as behind the scenes.

