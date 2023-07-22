The Bachelorette: Will next Bachelor be from Charity’s season?

As we are getting close to hometown dates on The Bachelorette, doesn’t it feel like a good time to discuss the next Bachelor? We know that someone will probably be announced over the next few months, and we don’t think producers are going to change things too much from what we’ve seen in the past. More than likely, the new lead will be someone who is a part of Charity Lawson’s season?

So who are they going to choose? This is where things get a little bit complicated. We tend to think that Dotun is the most likely final rose recipient of the group right now, so he is probably off the board. Of the remaining contestants, we tend to think that Joey and Xavier are the most interesting choices. Joey living in Hawaii makes him a little bit different from your standard lead, and there could be something fun that comes with that.

Now, with all of this being said, is there a chance that production goes more towards someone who has already been eliminated? The darkhorse contender right now has to be John Buresh, who was eliminated fairly recently. There has never been a predominantly Asian-American lead in the history of the franchise. That’s still stunning given how long it has been on the air. John could be a way to increase representation, while also be a compelling lead who would absolutely be sought-after by a lot of the women. He also seems well-liked through much of Bachelor Nation right now.

If there is one thing that producers should be conscious of, no matter who they choose, it is a thirst for something or someone different. This may sound like a weird comparison, but think about the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer at the box office this weekend. Or, the attention surrounding The Golden Bachelor already. In some ways, all of these represent that viewers are interested in seeing something different, rather than a forgettable lead or a story that they’ve already seen before.

So when will the next lead be revealed? It could be at the conclusion of this season of The Bachelorette, mostly because filming typically happens in the fall, and that would give everyone something to prepare for while we watch The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Who do you think will be the next Bachelor, and will they come from Charity’s season of The Bachelorette?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

