Hijack season 1 episode 6: Biggest cliffhanger yet on the way?

As we get closer to Hijack season 1 episode 6 over on Apple TV+, is everyone else on the edge of their seats? This is the penultimate episode, and we give the producers credit for finding a way to bring this old-school thriller to life and make it extremely compelling.

What is one of the best things that they have done so far? Well, for us personally that is rather simple: Really find a way to deliver buzzworthy cliffhangers for most of the series. Remember that earlier this season, they (almost) convinced a lot of us that we could be seeing Idris Elba’s Sam get killed off midway through the season. That obviously didn’t happen, but they did just enough to make us nervous.

Now, we tend to think that the series is going to top that entering episode 6, as difficult as that may be. We tend to believe strongly that the powers-that-be will want everyone talking leading into the finale, and one of the ways that they could do that is to make the entire plane on the verge of crashing. Another one, meanwhile, could be trying to figure out how to put the lives of the people on the ground in greater danger.

Do we wish that Sam will probably survive? Yes, mostly because Elba has already spoken about being interested in another season, provided that there is a good idea that is not just watching everyone do the same thing over again. Even with that, though, there are SO many other ways that there could be a real sense of danger through the end of this story.

Oh, and we should also say that we expect the viewing audience on Tuesday night / Wednesday morning to be the biggest that we’ve seen yet. Hijack has really become one of the big TV hits of the summer.

Related – Be sure to check out some more discussion now on the next Hijack episode

What do you most want to see moving into Hijack season 1 episode 6 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







