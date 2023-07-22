The Crowded Room season 1 episode 10: An extended finale?

In just a handful of days you will have a chance to dive into The Crowded Room season 1 episode 10 — otherwise known as the finale. This is going to be the end of Danny’s story, and also the end of what the series brings to the table.

Just in case you needed a reminder for whatever reason, The Crowded Room was designed from the start to be a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. Everything that you are seeing in the finale of the Tom Holland series is connected to that premise. The story was never going to be longer than it needed to be, and that also seems to be connected in some way to the finale, as well.

So what can we tell you about the run time for episode 10? Well, it is only 43 minutes long, which is one of the shorter installments we’ve had in a little while. Could it still be packed full of content? Sure. Remember that The Last of Us had a finale that was shorter than many of its other episodes and yet, it still 100% worked to deliver some shocking moments. We think the purpose of this particular episode, titled “Judgment,” is largely just to cement Danny’s fate for at least the near future. It is going to be a challenging and emotionally complex story, and we just hope that it really lands the metaphorical plane on the story that it has been working to tell.

Also, we hope that this is one of those episodes that better gives us some tour de force performances across the board. We feel almost bad for Holland, who put his absolute all into playing Danny and yet, the critical reception to the series has been mixed. We really hope that he finds another surefire hit outside of the Spider-Man franchise.

