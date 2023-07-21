The Crowded Room season 1 episode 10 (finale): ‘Judgment’ day

As you get prepared for The Crowded Room season 1 episode 10 on Apple TV+ next week, there is a lot to think about. Take, for starters, the fact that “Judgment” does represent a pretty significant end of an era. This is the final episode of the limited series, and one that should give us a better sense of what lies ahead for Danny … if all that much does.

We should note first and foremost that the streaming service is not exactly giving much away in advance here, as the only thing noted in the official synopsis is that the life of Tom Holland’s character “hangs in the balance.” That does feel fair to say at this point, doesn’t it?

Well, if you are familiar with Billy Milligan, the character who Danny is based on, then you probably know a certain amount of how things eventually ended for him. We do think that at least some of this story will go the same way, not that we tend to think we are going to see all of it over the course of the show. After all, we tend to think that the big focus for this show is a pretty specific period of time, and that is going to be explored in great depth along with the show’s themes of pain, trauma, justice, and mental health.

There is no mistaking that The Crowded Room is a challenging watch, and we know that for a lot of Holland’s younger fans, it may not be their personal cup of tea. Still, we really appreciate him not only doing this show, but having the willingness to put himself out there for a show that we imagine was not an altogether easy one to make. After all, there is a reason why Holland took a pretty substantial break after the fact here, as he probably needed a chance to take a breather.

Just go ahead and prepare for a lot of emotional moments throughout the finale — there is not much else we can say at present.

