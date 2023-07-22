Outlander season 7: Why Graham McTavish was replaced as Buck

Why was Graham McTavish replaced as Buck MacKenzie on Outlander season 7? Following this past episode, we do understand the questions on the subject. Why wouldn’t there be some?

We know the last time that we saw the actor on the show a couple of seasons ago, it was a really fun little cameo given that he was also famous for playing Buck’s father Dougal. There was an opportunity to continue that forward in this episode tonight, but we have since learned that Diarmaid Murtagh is now playing the role.

So why did this change happen? The most likely reason has to do with scheduling, given the fact that McTavish is extremely busy and was also working on The Witcher this past year, among many other projects. Also, recastings just tend to happen fairly often on long-running projects like this. Just think about what we saw on the Game of Thrones franchise, when there were multiple people who played The Mountain over the years. The only way to ensure that you can have the same actor across multiple seasons is to make them a series regular and all things considered, you can argue that even this is not some guarantee.

Even if Graham is not appearing on Outlander itself, it is still nice to know that he will continue to be a part of the greater show universe. He does still have those past appearances that we can all look back on quite fondly, and that is without even considering the work that he has done with Sam Heughan on Men in Kilts. There is another season of that coming out next month, and we are quite happy to know that there will be some opportunities to check him out over there.

In the end, let’s just hope that the Buck – time-traveling story has some interesting surprises ahead! We know, of course, that some book readers have a little bit extra insight into what is coming.

