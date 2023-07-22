Joe Pickett season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Is Marybeth in danger?

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, Joe Pickett season 2 episode 9 looks to be one that is stuffed full of action. This is the last episode before the finale, and we tend to think that a story stuffed full of action and drama here is right around the corner.

After all, just think about what we saw at the end of episode 8! It was clear then that Sheriff Barnum wanted nothing more than to kill Shannon before she had a chance to expose the truth about him. This is someone who has already done heinous things before to cover up the sexual assaults, and it does not appear that he has any intention of stopping.

However, this is where Marybeth enters the fold. She had the Sheriff at gunpoint and moving into this installment, it does appear that she shot him. However, per a new TV Fanatic sneak peek, he is still alive, and a shoot-to-kill order has been issued for Joe’s wife. Pickett indicates strongly that he has evidence of some of Barnum’s misdeeds, including a recorded message. However, nobody seems altogether inclined to listen, and all of this feels pretty indicative of some of the big problems that this show is trying to discuss, whether it be corruption or the inability to believe women in this society.

We are expecting a really dramatic buildup throughout episode 9 as Joe not only has to help protect Marybeth, but also prove some of what the Sheriff has done. He also has to get everyone else out there to listen to him, which we know is going to be a rather hefty challenge in itself.

Given this show’s proclivity for cliffhangers, let’s just say we are expecting another one shortly…

