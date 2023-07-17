Joe Pickett season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Stopping the Sheriff

As we prepare now in order to see Joe Pickett season 2 episode 9 over on Paramount+, doesn’t it feel like the story is clear at this point? There are only two episodes left, and they may be rather focused on something quite simple: Stopping Sheriff Barnum at all costs.

At this point, we have learned just how involved he has been within the sexual assaults happening within the area and beyond just that, how he is willing to kill in order to cover them up. Marissa is already gone, and we know that he had every intention on taking out Shannon as well. Were it not for Marybeth stopping him, he would have done that. He still might. She is challenging him by holding him at gunpoint, demanding to take custody of his prisoner.

Will she be able to do that? This is where things do get a little bit more complicated. Even if she succeeds in this, she still has to be able to protect herself from the Sheriff and then, along with Joe, work to incriminate him. There is a lot of work to be done, and this is probably why there are two episodes remaining. We tend to think that the rest of the story is going to be pretty harrowing and intense, as we’ve seen historically (and tragically) just how often systems fail when it comes to believing women in such circumstances.

Do we think that this show will want to give us resolution? For sure, but it may be complicated in its own right. Shannon has still murdered multiple people, and we think she recognizes that there is a punishment that comes with that. She is likely prepared for that, at least so long as justice is served elsewhere.

In the end, we’ll see where this story goes, and also whether or not this leads to a season 3 renewal.

