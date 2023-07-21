Special Ops: Lioness season 1 premiere spoilers: What to expect

This weekend on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see the Special Ops: Lioness season 1 premiere — so what can you expect here?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that the streaming service is probably expecting this to be yet another hit, though there are some big challenges it faces. While it does have the presence of super-producer Taylor Sheridan behind the scenes as well as huge names including Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, promotion has been rather muted because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Also, it is coming out the same weekend as Barbie and Oppenheimer, which seemed poised at the moment to deliver some of the biggest box-office returns that we’ve seen in quite some time.

What we are trying to say here is rather simple: It may take a little bit longer for this show in particular to find its footing.

If you have not heard much about this story, we’d suggest to check out the official series logline below:

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual US Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

In other words, this show is going to have a lot of similarities to Homeland, Jack Ryan, and a lot of these other politically-charged action dramas. Given some of Sheridan’s experience in this world and his penchant for casting big names, the idea is to make a big splash pretty quickly. It is pretty funny that Michael Kelly in particular is present in a couple of these shows, no?

Are you planning to watch Special Ops: Lioness season 1 when it premieres on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get other updates in the near future.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







