The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Rick and Michonne Story

After months’ worth of speculation, the Walking Dead series about Rick and Michonne now has a title. Why not introduce The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live right now?

Today, the folks over at AMC confirmed the aforementioned title for the Andrew Lincoln – Danai Gurira series that is coming in 2024. Not only that, but they released a new teaser and some other insight, as well! We tend to think that this is the most-anticipated out of any show announced in the franchise, potentially because these two characters have not been around each other in some time.

You can view the atmospheric, red-soaked teaser for The Ones Who Live now over here, and it least serves as a worthy reminder of the two main characters. We imagine that a more in-depth preview for the show will be coming at some point when we are a little bit closer to the premiere.

AMC was at least a little more descriptive with the synopsis for the series, which they say “presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were … Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

Get your tissues ready for this show — there’s a chance you will need them. Yet, at the same time there could also be causes for celebration. You could get a little bit of everything here!

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

