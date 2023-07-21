Hijack season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The biggest story so far

Just in case you needed another reminder that the stakes are higher than ever entering Hijack season 1 episode 6, we’ve got it for you now.

So where can we start here? Well, mostly by noting that this installment of the Idris Elba series, at 50 minutes, is the longest one that we have seen so far. The more that you think about the potentially reasoning why, the more that this makes sense. After all, remember first and foremost that Sam, alongside some of the hijackers, have now decided to head back into the air rather than make an emergency landing. This means that everyone does get a chance to buy a little bit more time, which is needed.

After all, remember this — not only are the passengers aboard the plane in a great deal of jeopardy, but so are some of their family members back home. They have to figure out how to meet the hijackers’ demands while also working to bring the people involved to justice, and that is not an altogether easy combination of things to do here at all. Can Sam at least use his negotiation skills to buy those on the ground more time? At the moment, that is probably the best that anyone can ultimately hope to see.

Whatever happens over the course of this upcoming episode, there is one thing we feel pretty darn confident about: A potential cliffhanger that will set the stage for the all-important finale. Given the cliffhangers that we have seen so far, why wouldn’t we get something else within this vein? Doesn’t that feel more important than just about anything right now?

Of course, we do still think that the finale will offer some closure to the plane hijacking. There is still a chance the series comes back for a season 2, with a completely different threat at its core.

