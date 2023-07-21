Good Omens season 2 video: New peek with David Tennant, cast

While you wait for the imminent arrival of Good Omens season 2 over at Prime Video, why not take a look behind the scenes?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video featuring David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm, executive producer Neil Gaiman, and a number of other people as they all collectively break down the story that you are having a chance to see over the course of the next batch of episodes. This video (recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike) is being released in conjunction with the show’s event at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

For those who are somewhat out of the loop, Good Omens season 2 is going somewhat rogue from the original source material, which was covered quite extensively back in season 1. The relationship between our two leads is going to be as present and delightful as ever, and we already get the sense that this will be both a comedy about life, death, the end of the world, and beyond. The only real challenge is trying to ensure the quality remains there but with Gaiman very much involved, we have every reason in the world to stay confident with the final presentation of things.

Can you believe that the release is only one week away? One of the smartest things that the series seems to have done is mix what worked with season 1 with some new additions and fun new scenarios. We don’t get the sense that anyone involved is trying to just replicate what we got the first go-around; if that happened, it would almost surely pale in comparison.

Let’s just hope that we have an immersive, fascinating new chapter of this tale, and also something that can shine in a summer where more and more scripted programming could be going by the wayside.

