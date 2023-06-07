Good Omens season 2 trailer: Jon Hamm and so much more

For everyone out there currently unaware, we are going to see Good Omens season 2 premiere on Prime Video when we get around to July 28 … but why wait to see a new trailer?

Today, the folks at the aforementioned streaming service allowed us a first look at what lies ahead, and it is a trailer that is full of adventure, whimsy, and a little bit of humor. At the end of the day, we are preparing for a season that will have all sorts of new adventures!

To get a few more specifics now, we simply suggest that you check out the full logline:

Season Two of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

The big star of the trailer from our vantage point is an amnesiac archangel played by Jon Hamm, who continues to be eager to play as many different roles as possible that are different from Don Draper. He’s one of the big new selling points of the season, which we’re grateful for just when it comes to its existence. After all, remember this — once upon a time, we weren’t even sure that we were going to be getting another season! We are here mostly on the strength of the show’s dedicated audience, plus also everyone who loved Neil Gaiman’s work in the first place.

You can view the full trailer now for this upcoming season over at the link here. There’s always a chance something more will come out between now and the premiere, so we will keep our eyes peeled for that.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

