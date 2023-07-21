America’s Got Talent return date: When do auditions return?

If you are wondering about an America’s Got Talent return date today and are just a little bit curious about the future, let’s just say this: We are more than happy to help!

First and foremost, though, we should start off here by sharing the somewhat-unfortunate news that the talent competition is about to be on a brief pseudo-hiatus. How is that going to work? It’s rather simple. There is no new episode set for NBC later this week — at least when it comes to auditions. Instead, you are going to see a special about Simon Cowell’s most memorable auditions, where he and host Terry Crews are going to look back at the history of this show and also Britain’s Got Talent, where Simon also judges. Here’s the official logline for that if you are curious:

07/25/2023 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Judge Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews look back at the most memorable auditions in “America’s Got Talent” and “Britain’s Got Talent” history. TV-PG L

Why do an episode like this? Not to sound overly cynical, but the easiest answer is filler. The folks at NBC are simply trying to ensure that they can generate the most profit with the least amount of effort, and it is easier to do an episode like this than another round of auditions … or a Judge Cuts, which the show used to do. We do think the reason those have gone by the wayside is because it’s much cheaper to cut that round out altogether and just have the judges select the live-show lineup based on the auditions themselves.

When will auditions return?

Think in terms of Tuesday, August 1. There are some Golden Buzzers still out there, so we do think there’s a chance that we have not even seen the winner of the series as of yet.

