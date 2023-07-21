RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following today’s big season 8 finale on Paramount+, can you expect a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 to happen? Or, are we at what constitutes the end of the road for the long-running show?

We suppose that it’s possible that some people out there could have the slightest bit of concern about the future of this show but in reality, there is no real reason for it. After all, this show is 100% coming back for more and you don’t need to worry. Even though technically Paramount+ has yet to announce it, there are multiple reports about filming already being underway. Since this is an unscripted reality show it is not impacted by either the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strike, so it is largely business as usual behind the scenes. Even for participants who are a part of SAG-AFTRA who appear on-screen, reality and variety shows are covered by a separate agreement.

Once upon a time, we were somewhat worried that the abundance of all-star seasons would somewhat dilute the original brand — yet, that hasn’t happened and instead, it’s only added to the fun tapestry that is this franchise. It is similar in a way to The Challenge where there is no such thing as “less is more.” This is a chance to bring drag to a greater audience and have a lot of fun with all of the different participants.

As for when this season is going to premiere, our current sentiment is that we could see it either in the spring or summer of next year. We do think that the streaming service will of course balance out this show and the flagship version so that they each get their own moments in the sun — luckily, we do feel like there will be plenty of time for both of them to shine.

When it comes to the cast, we tend to think that will be revealed at some point next year.

