Outlander season 7 episode 6: Graham McTavish returns; how?

If you watched the end of Outlander season 7 episode 6, we tend to think that we had one of the best jaw-droppers possible. After all, Graham McTavish is back in the fold!

First of all, wasn’t it really fun casting to have him play Buck MacKenzie in the first place? This represents the show realizing that they wanted so much more of the actor after his turn as Dougal in the past. Now, we are getting a great chance to actually see him in action … albeit in the present.

Who would have guessed that it is Buck who was actually the “Nuckelavee” that Jemmy had spoken about as of late? Buck’s presence in this era is yet another example of time-travel within this world, and this one is interesting mostly in how different it really is from what we typically see. This is someone going straight-up into the future from the past, and you have to imagine just how startling and crazy a lot of this may be.

Now, of course, the question that Roger and Brianna both have to ponder over is quite simple: What are they going to do from here? Is there a way to actually help Buck, or should they focus more on protecting their own family first? We do tend to think that there’s a lot that will be front and center here for episode 7.

For everyone out there who loves McTavish, perhaps you can think of this appearance as a nice appetizer for what could be coming down the road. Just remember that a Men in Kilts season 2 is coming to Starz next month, and we are really excited for whatever could be coming up for he and Sam Heughan then. (Of course, they will be pretty darn far from Scotland while off in New Zealand.)

(Photo: Starz.)

