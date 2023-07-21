Outlander season 7 episode 7 spoilers: Buck MacKenzie’s arrival

There are a couple of different things well worth noting leading Outlander season 7 episode 7 — so where should we start?

Well, first and foremost we really should note that “A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers” is the penultimate one in the first part of the season. Remember that after this episode wraps, we are going to see the show go on a one-week break; then, it will be back the second week of August to say goodbye for the calendar year. There isn’t a whole lot of news about season 7 part 2 as of yet, other than the fact that we are going to see it at some point in 2024.

So what can we say right now about the story? Well, let’s just say that the Outlander season 7 episode 7 synopsis has some more insight all about that:

Jamie prepares to face British forces in battle. Roger and Brianna question Buck MacKenzie’s intentions in the 20th century; William fights in the First Battle of Saratoga.

Of course, we know that the Battle of Saratoga has huge implications in American history, but there are also some huge personal implications for Jamie and William, as well. There is so much good character stuff to dive into here!

As for Roger and Brianna in the 20th century, seeing Buck MacKenzie has to be a shock, no? Of course, we’re glad to have this character still around … but where are things going to go here? The crazy thing is that there’s just not a lot of time to dive into it this summer! It’s a little bit of a surprise that we are seeing this twist so late in the first part of the season, but it is important to remember that there was SO much that had to be settled before we could even get further into this. Take, for starters, even getting Roger and Bree to this time period in the first place.

