Andor season 2: The complicated state of filming

For those who are not aware at present, Andor season 2 has been in production for a rather long time in the UK. However, it is not at the end of the long shoot as of yet, and it looks like at least parts of it could be forced to shut down early.

So what is going on here? It is a rather complicated situation, but here is what we can say at present. According to a report from Deadline, the series is trying to move forward amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike with the cast members who are a part of Equity, the UK union for performers who are not allowed legally to join the strike in solidarity. This is similar to House of the Dragon, which has continued to shoot as the bulk of its cast are Equity members based out of Great Britain.

However, where things get a tad more complicated with Andor is that you have more of a mix of actors in the cast. What this means is that the Disney+ series is reportedly going to shoot as long as they can with the cast members they have, and then take a pause until everyone else can come back. Given that the story was meant to be only two seasons from the start, they have to be able to wrap things up in a way that they see fit this time around.

So when will season 2 actually premiere? We know that once upon a time, the plan here was to bring it back during the late summer or fall of 2024. That may still be possible, but these are uncertain times — the last thing we want to do is make any assumptions that may or may not be met later. We just have to be patient with all of this.

