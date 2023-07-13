Andor season 2: Diego Luna shares update after Emmy nod

What is happening behind the scenes right now in regards to Andor season 2? There is a new-found reason here for curiosity, given that the show just garnered an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series! This is extremely validating for a big franchise show, but it is also worth noting that from the start, the Star Wars series really tried to stand out from the pack. Everything from the way that it was filmed to the scale of the stories was a little bit different. Even if we know where things are going with Cassian thanks to Rogue One, there is room here and there for surprises.

So what can be said right now about the state of the set? Of course, star Diego Luna is not able to share much in the way of spoilers, but he did offer up a sort of progress report in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“The confidence we have this season is different … It feels good to go to set knowing what you want to do and knowing someone out there cares about it, you know?”

There have been many challenges this season, including the challenges that come with executive producer Tony Gilroy being away from the set amidst the larger WGA strike. Yet, it does still seem as though the plan is for season 2 to arrive in late summer / early fall 2024. We just hope that Andor can stick this landing, and also work to ensure that it lives up to all of the excellence we saw the first go-around with both action-based storytelling and also character development. This is one of the most thoughtful and topical pieces we have seen in this world so far.

Remember that this was not even the only Star Wars show to get love from the Emmys this year, as Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 got some love of its own in the Limited Series category.

