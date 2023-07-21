Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: A fascinating observation

As so many out there may know at this point, Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 is currently set to return to NBC on October 4. Are we excited? Well, isn’t that a given at this point?

With this being said, absolutely there are a number of different things to wonder about here, starting with the fact that the network is still being pretty coy with how they are promoting the apparent “final” episodes. To be specific, they have yet to refer to them that way on social media. Is it true that the Jay Hernandez series has been canceled? Unfortunately yes, as the cast, crew, and writers have already discussed it. Yet, NBC itself isn’t still saying all that much on the matter.

So why are they doing that? We aren’t writing this piece to give anyone some huge measure of false hope, since there is a chance that they are just waiting until September to promote the remaining episodes as the final ones. However, you can also argue that they are giving themselves a little bit of an out here if they do decide to change their minds here. Isn’t a little bit of leeway still a good thing?

We have said this before and it holds true: If NBC does reverse course on the Magnum PI cancellation, they probably won’t do it in the immediate future. We tend to get the sense that most networks are currently using the writers and actors’ strikes as a reason / excuse to not make any huge decisions regarding the future of certain programs. (As a reminder, ABC still hasn’t decided to renew or cancel multiple shows from this past season.) This is going to be a long slog if saving the show is possible, and everyone should be prepared.

However, anything can still happen, and series have been brought back from the dead in the past. Heck, NBC has done it themselves with Timeless, so that is something we absolutely have to consider right now.

