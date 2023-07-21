Swagger season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Jace + Crystal’

Are you ready to check out Swagger season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week already? Well, we do tend to think there are reasons to be psyched already.

So, where should we start? Well, one big thing to note is how versatile the basketball drama can be. One week, you are seeing a very sports-specific hour. The next, you can dive into a story all about relationships. This upcoming story is “Jacy + Crystal,” and it could actually be one of the most personal ones that we’ve had a chance to see so far. We don’t want to sit here and just assume that it is fundamentally different from any other story we’ve seen on the show to date, but there are some elements that could allow it to stand out.

If you want to get some more news now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Swagger season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

After spending the day together, Jace and Crystal’s relationship reaches a new level.

Personally, our hope here is mostly that the plot here really does take its time to examine where these two characters are in their lives and beyond that, some of what their respective futures could hold. There is a great opportunity to explore young relationships in a way that you don’t often see on TV, one that is nuanced but still has a certain element of fun. This can also be yet another escape from the pressures of the outside world.

Given that there is a lot of story left in season 2, that does pose an opportunity for a lot of different stories to be tried out. Let’s just say that we’re excited for each one to develop in their own unique way. Also, to see what happens as the show build momentum towards an eventful finale down the road.

